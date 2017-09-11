MINNEAPOLIS — Sam Bradford started his second season with Minnesota in style, passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns to help the Vikings beat New Orleans 29-19 on Monday night and spoil Adrian Peterson’s first game with the Saints.

Stefon Diggs had seven receptions for 93 yards, two for scores, and Adam Thielen racked up 157 yards on nine catches as Bradford carved up a Saints defense that looked again like one of the worst in the league despite a major renovation. Rookie Dalvin Cook rushed for 127 yards in the formal takeover from Peterson.

Peterson was an afterthought once the Saints fell behind. Drew Brees was quiet, too, with 291 yards on 27-for-37 passing padded by the late push to catch up. Coby Fleener caught the only touchdown toss, after the 2-minute warning.

Will Lutz made four field goals, three under 25 yards.

Brees and Bradford are both in the final year of their contracts, with the same agent, Tom Condon, who is sure to cash in on both clients. Brees has by far the better resume, nine seasons further into his career, but Bradford stole the show on this prime-time stage.

Behind mostly clean pockets created by a remade offensive line, Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes without a turnover. With three rookies and three free agents in the starting lineup, the Saints tried hard to better a defense that has held Brees and company back since the Super Bowl title eight years ago. The first performance left a lot to be desired, with Diggs and Thielen consistently finding favorable matchups underneath.

Cardinals: Coach Bruce Arians says star running back David Johnson has a dislocated wrist that probably will require surgery.

Arians says Johnson is seeking a second opinion. If the original prognosis is confirmed, the injury is the same as the one that sidelined rookie T.J. Logan in the preseason.

While he didn’t give a timetable for Johnson, Arians says Logan is expected to be sidelined 8 to 12 weeks.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville confirmed receiver Allen Robinson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Robinson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the season opener at Houston on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone says “it’s obviously a blow.”

Robinson landed awkwardly on his left knee while making a catch in the first quarter of a 29-7 victory against the Texans.

Robinson, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015 following a 1,400-yard, 14-touchdown campaign, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and looking for a long-term deal. A second-round pick from Penn State in 2014, Robinson has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns.

TITANS: Coach Mike Mularkey says starting safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss a “few” weeks with an injured hamstring.

Mularkey updated Cyprien’s status shortly after the safety told reporters in the locker room that he was fine when asked about his health.

Cyprien, who had seven tackles, was hurt with about 7 minutes left in Tennessee’s 26-16 loss to Oakland on an incomplete pass to Amari Cooper.

BEARS: Wide receiver Kevin White suffered a broken collarbone against the Atlanta Falcons and will go on injured reserve for the third straight season.

The Bears are not calling it a season-ending injury because they have the option of activating players on injured reserve later if they’ve healed.

EAGLES: Philadelphia lost starting cornerback Ronald Darby and kicker Caleb Sturgis for several weeks in Sunday’s 30-17 win at Washington.

Darby suffered a gruesome right ankle injury and was carted off the field. However, it appears the injury won’t end his season.

Reports say an MRI revealed no ligament damage, meaning Darby could return within six weeks. Coach Doug Pederson said the team is still gathering information on the injury.

TEXANS: Houston’s quarterback situation remains unsettled with just three days remaining until they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Coach Bill O’Brien benched Tom Savage for rookie Deshaun Watson at halftime of Houston’s 29-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

