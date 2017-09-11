WASHINGTON — President Trump said Monday that terrorists have “nowhere to hide” as he marked the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

“These are horrible, horrible enemies – enemies like we’ve never seen before,” Trump said during remarks at the Pentagon.

A U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon on the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks Monday. Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin Candles in memory of the passengers and crew of United Flight 93 are carried to the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. Associated Press/Fred Vuich

“But we’re ensuring they never again have a safe haven to launch attacks against our country,” he said. “We are making plain to these savage killers that there is no dark corner beyond our reach, no sanctuary beyond our grasp, and nowhere to hide anywhere on this very large Earth.”

In his first commemoration of the attacks as president, Trump did not use the campaign trail catchphrase “radical Islamic terrorism,” which military leaders, among others, have discouraged as unhelpful.

“The horror and anguish of that dark day were seared into our national memory forever,” Trump said. “It was the worst attack on our country since Pearl Harbor and even worse because this was an attack on civilians – innocent men, women and children whose lives were taken so needlessly.”

Trump also did not mention his proposed temporary ban on immigration from several Muslim-majority nations, which he has said is needed to keep the United States safe from terrorism.

“On that day, not only did the world change, but we all changed,” Trump said. “Our eyes were opened to the depths of the evil we face. But in that hour of darkness, we also came together with renewed purpose. Our differences never looked so small, our common bonds never felt so strong.”

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stood beside Trump as he spoke to a crowd that included families of some of the 184 Pentagon employees and airline passengers and crew who died in the attack there.

“Mr. President, your military does not scare,” Mattis told Trump.

Earlier, Trump led a moment of silence in a brief, somber ceremony at the White House.

