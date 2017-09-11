LOS ANGELES — Patty Jenkins has officially signed on to direct the sequel to “Wonder Woman.”
A Warner Bros. representative confirmed Jenkins’ return Monday after Variety first reported the news.
Jenkins was widely expected to return for the sequel after “Wonder Woman” became both a critical success and a global hit at the box office, earning over $816 million worldwide this summer. Negotiations took months to finalize a deal for Jenkins’ return.
The Hollywood Reporter writes that her deal, which is reported to be in the $7-$9 million range, makes Jenkins the highest-paid female filmmaker in history.
