NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin will sing in honor of Elton John before she retires later this year.

John announced Tuesday that the Queen of Soul will perform at his annual AIDS charity event Nov. 7 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. This year marks the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th year.

Former President Bill Clinton, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sharon Stone will pay tribute to John’s work as a philanthropist and humanitarian.

The 74-year-old Franklin said this year that she plans to retire and is working on a new album.

Neil Patrick Harris will host John’s charity event.

