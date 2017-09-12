Bob’s Clam Hut, a classic, year-round Maine roadside seafood stand that has been serving fried clams in Kittery since 1956, is opening in Portland. It’s the first time in the business’ 61-year history that it’s opened another location.

The clam hut in Portland will take over the old 3Buoys Seafood Shanty & Grille space, a prominent spot on the corner of Cumberland and Washington avenues. The 3Buoys restaurant closed in April. That section of Washington Avenue has become a popular area for restaurants, breweries and distilleries in recent years.

A news release listed the address of the new Bob’s Clam Hut as 109 Cumberland Ave., but the former 3Buoys building is located at 111 Cumberland Ave. A representative of Michael Landgarten, the owner of Bob’s, confirmed, however, that the new restaurant will be in the former 3Buoys building.

Landgarten said through his representative that he would have no further comment for now because it is still too early in the planning process. But the release said that the new clam hut “will continue its emphasis on classic New England seafood, but with a few tweaks to offerings that better align with the Portland dining community and leverage distinct features of the new space.”

