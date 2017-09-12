Three adults and a child escaped serious injury Tuesday night when the car they were traveling in crashed into the First Baptist Church in Westbrook, police said.

The crash at Main and Stroudwater streets occurred at about 6 p.m. when the car attempted to cross the intersection and failed to yield to traffic on Main Street, police said.

The driver pressed the accelerator to get across the intersection, but lost control and drove into the church, according to a statement posted on the Westbrook Police Facebook page.

The vehicle is believed to be a total loss. The church sustained minor damage. The child in the car was not injured, but the three adults were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Police did not identify the adults or say whether the driver received a citation.

Matt Byrne can be contacted at 791-6303 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: MattByrnePPH

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.