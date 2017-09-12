CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians share a record with a team celebrated by Hollywood.

“Moneyball” has its sequel.

Cleveland's Francisco Lindor celebrates after leading off the bottom of the first with his 30th home run to help the Indians win their 20th straight game, 2-0, on Tuesday in Cleveland. Associated Press/Ron Schwane Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Following a familiar script of scoring first, playing strong defense and riding dominant pitching, the Indians extended their winning streak to 20 games and matched the AL mark held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday.

Cleveland’s streak, which began on Aug. 24 in Boston, is tied for the majors’ second-longest in 82 years – and the Indians show no signs of stopping.

Corey Kluber (16-4) strengthened his Cy Young Award case with a four-hitter.

Francisco Lindor homered leading off the first inning against Matthew Boyd (5-10), and the crowd of 24,654 stood and roared when Kluber sprinted to the mound for the ninth.

Second baseman Jose Ramirez made a sensational diving stop in short right field to throw out Ian Kinsler for the second out, and after allowing a double to Alex Presley, Kluber sealed win No. 20 – and Cleveland’s seventh shutout during the streak – by getting Miguel Cabrera on an easy grounder to third.

Fireworks exploded overhead and the Indians lined up to celebrate yet another win in this unthinkable streak.

Closing in on their second consecutive AL Central title, the Indians figured to keep things going with Kluber on the mound, and the right-hander continued his own superb stretch.

Kluber improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts and lowered his ERA to an AL-best 2.45 with his third shutout of the season and fifth complete game. He allowed a leadoff double in the first to Kinsler, but stranded him at third by striking out Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos to end the inning.

Cabrera came in batting .434 against Kluber but went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

While understanding the fascination with his team’s roll, Indians Manager Terry Francona has been downplaying the streak so as not to make it a distraction. As far as Francona’s concerned, there is nothing magical going on.

“I just want to win tonight. I’ve always felt like that,” he said before the game. “Maybe you don’t believe me. I want us to show up every day and play the best game we can. We’re going to lose a game.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.