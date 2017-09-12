PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing veteran running back Chris Johnson in the wake of the serious injury to star David Johnson, a source said.

The Cardinals released Chris Johnson in their final roster cuts this year.

ESPN reported Tuesday that David Johnson would undergo surgery on his dislocated left wrist and would be sidelined two to three months.

That would mean the second opinion sought by Johnson confirms the initial diagnosis by the Cardinals. Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that David Johnson’s injury was the same as that of Arizona rookie T.J. Logan. The timetable for Logan’s return was eight to 12 weeks.

David Johnson, an All-Pro selection at the “flex” position last season and considered among the best running backs in the league, was injured late in the third quarter of Sunday’s season-opening 35-23 loss at Detroit when he made a catch and was hit hard at the 3-yard line. The next and final time he touched the ball he fumbled at the Arizona 10-yard line to set up a Lions touchdown.

Chris Johnson knows the Cardinals offense well because he spent the last two seasons with the team. In an interesting twist, it was an injury to Chris Johnson that gave David Johnson the starting running back job as a rookie two years ago.

BENGALS: Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was activated Tuesday after serving a one-game suspension for an offseason arrest and misdemeanor conviction, and will start against the Texans at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bengals lost to the Ravens 20-0 in their season opener. Most of the issues involved the offense – Andy Dalton had five turnovers – but the young defense had bad moments as well.

BILLS: Buffalo added depth at linebacker by signing free agent Jelani Jenkins.

The 25-year-old started 34 games over the previous three seasons with the Miami Dolphins before signing with Oakland in March. Jenkins was pegged to compete for a starting job but never made the Raiders’ season-opening roster. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 2 because of an undisclosed injury, and then released two days later.

Jenkins joins a thin linebacker group consisting of three rookie backups, including Tanner Vallejo, who is sidelined by a knee injury.

HALL OF FAME: Star linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher, and game-breaking wide receiver Randy Moss are among the first-year eligible players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

