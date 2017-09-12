Colby Co. Engineering LLC of Portland has been awarded a five-year, $30 million contract to assist the U.S. Navy’s facilities engineering group with designs for building renovations and new construction in support of its submarine overhaul program.

Colby Co. is a woman-owned small business with a staff of 37 that includes architects and engineers in the mechanical, fire protection, electrical, structural and civil engineering disciplines, according to CEO Sarah Emily Colby.

“This was an extremely competitive contract, and firms throughout the country competed for the opportunity,” Colby said. “As full-time residents and great believers in the strong work ethic that Mainers possess, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this contract home to Maine.”

Colby Co. has experience in marine and waterfront design, heavy industrial facilities design, new building and building renovation design as well as facilities engineering, she said. The company recently completed the design for a nuclear defueling complex and a drydock overhaul production structure at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

Colby Co. also was the lead designer for Bath Irons Works’ most recent facilities upgrade, which included construction of a $31 million outfitting hall and a $28 million blast-and-paint building.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.