Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says that “a staffing issue” led to his official Twitter account “liking” a pornographic image overnight.

Cruz told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday morning that “there are a number of people on the team who have access to the account. It appears that someone inadvertently hit the ‘like’ button and when we discovered the post, which was I guess an hour or two later, we pulled it down.”

“It was a staffing issue and it was inadvertent, it was a mistake, it was not a deliberate action,” he said, adding later: “We’re dealing with it internally but it was a mistake, it was not malicious conduct.”

Cruz would not say who the staffer was and what kind of discipline the person might face, and it is “still being discussed” whether that person still has access to his Twitter account.

He also tried to make light of the issue.

“This was not how I envisioned waking up this morning,” he said. “Although, I will say that if I had known that this would trend so quickly, that perhaps we should have posted something like this during the Indiana primary.”

Cruz has watched porn on the Internet. We know this for a certainty – regardless of whether he did so again last night. It was all very proper, of course. Cruz was a 26-year-old Supreme Court law clerk at the time. The justices were deciding whether Internet porn should be regulated, and some first decided they needed to see the stuff for themselves, and so young Cruz got an eyeful.

