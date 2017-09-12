Verizon Wireless plans to cut wireless communication and data services for an unspecified number of Maine customers.

Verizon spokesman David Weissmann said Tuesday via email that the company “notified a small group of customers who live outside our service area and who use a significant amount of data that we won’t be their service provider after Oct. 17.”

Reports that the company plans to eliminate service to customers in Washington County began circulating Monday on Facebook and Reddit, citing the Machias Valley News Observer.

However, Weissmann said reports of cutting 30,000-40,000 subscribers nationwide were inaccurate. “The number is a fraction of that,” he said.

The company did not immediately respond to questions.

