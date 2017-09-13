NEW YORK — A disappointed Jaime Garcia didn’t say a word to Manager Joe Girardi when he was removed one out shy of qualifying for his first win with the Yankees, and New York beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Wednesday to take two of three games in a series moved from Florida to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma.

Garcia is 0-2 in six starts since the Yankees acquired him from Minnesota. He allowed one run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings, giving up a leadoff homer to Kevin Kiermaier in the third.

ON THIS DATE • In 1987, Toronto hit 10 home runs in an 18-3 win over Baltimore. Also in the game, Cal Ripken was pulled by the Orioles in the eighth inning, ending his streak of consecutive innings played at 8,243. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Chad Green (5-0) struck out the side in the sixth, and Tommy Kahnle overcame two hits in the seventh with the help of a double play. Dellin Betances was replaced with Aroldis Chapman with one on and two outs in the eighth. Chapman walked Steven Souza Jr. and gave up an RBI single to Adeiny Hechavarria that sent Souza to third. Chapman struck out pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos.

Curt Casali walked leading off the ninth. Chapman then struck out Brad Miller, Kiermaier and Lucas Duda for his 18th save in 22 chances.

The Rays will return home to St. Petersburg to start a series against t he Red Sox on Friday.

ORIOLES 2, BLUE JAYS 1: Adam Jones had two hits and an RBI, Kevin Gausman pitched seven strong innings and Baltimore won at Toronto to snap a six-game losing streak.

Kendrys Morales had three hits for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak was halted.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 3: Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia drove in runs in the ninth inning as Chicago won at Kansas City.

Abreu’s sacrifice fly scored Tim Anderson, and Garcia’s single to center scored Yoan Moncada with the second run. Garcia is hitting an AL-leading .432 against left-handers.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 8, MARLINS 1: Philadelphia rookie Rhys Hoskins continued his record home run pace, connecting on his 17th in just his 33rd major league game, a home victory for the Phillies.

Hoskins, who was called up on Aug. 10, is the fastest player to get to 17 career homers. The record was 42 games by Wally Berger, an outfielder for the Boston Braves in 1930.

The latest home run came in the fifth inning, when Hoskins hit a fastball from Dan Straily into the left field bleachers for a two-run shot that gave the Phillies some breathing room.

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 2: Dansby Swanson smacked a bases-loaded, two-run single off Max Scherzer in the seventh, Matt Kemp hit a grand slam two batters later and Atlanta won on the road.

Atlanta scored six runs in the seventh, and five were charged to Scherzer (14-6), who walked the bases loaded and was allowed to remain in the game despite having thrown 114 pitches. Swanson then hit a 1-0 pitch to left to make it 4-2.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 0: Rookie Tyler Mahle threw five innings, Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam and Cincinnati won at St. Louis.

