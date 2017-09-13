SKOWHEGAN — An 84-year-old pedestrian struck by a box truck early Tuesday on Route 201 has died, according to Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam.

Charles Atwood, 84, a resident of Route 201, was struck by a commercial box truck while he walked across the road just before 6 a.m. Tuesday after getting his morning newspaper. Atwood was airlifted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after the accident.

Police investigate Tuesday morning after a box truck swerved to avoid a pedestrian on Route 201 in Skowhegan but hit him and a car traveling in the other direction. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The truck also struck a car after swerving to try to avoid hitting Atwood, police said. Aaron Norton, 36, of Madison, the car’s driver, was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland and remains in critical condition, Bucknam said Wednesday.

Michael Kelley, 67, of Clinton, the truck driver, was treated at a local hospital and released, Bucknam said.

Kelley was driving west when the accident occurred, according to Bucknam.

“The truck swerved but was unable to avoid the pedestrian, striking him on the passenger side of the vehicle,” Bucknam said in a release Tuesday.

The truck the struck the Chevrolet Aveo driven by Norton, which was traveling east, according to Bucknam. The crash occurred near the Sappi North America paper mill.

Skowhegan police worked with a Maine State Police reconstruction team and the state Department of Environmental Protection because a large amount of diesel fuel spilled, according to Bucknam.

Doug Harlow can be contacted at 612-2367 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.