Sanford police made a drug trafficking arrest near a school Wednesday.
Police arrested Joshua Noorda, 33, of Island Avenue in Sanford and charged him with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs within 1,000 feet of a school zone, according to a statement from the Sanford Police Department.
Noorda was held Wednesday in the York County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.
Sanford police did not say where Noorda was arrested or what kind of drugs he is accused of trafficking. The detective investigating the case did not return a phone call Wednesday night.