Sanford police made a drug trafficking arrest near a school Wednesday.

Police arrested Joshua Noorda, 33, of Island Avenue in Sanford and charged him with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs within 1,000 feet of a school zone, according to a statement from the Sanford Police Department.

Joshua Noorda Photo courtesy of Sanford Police Department Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Noorda was held Wednesday in the York County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.

Sanford police did not say where Noorda was arrested or what kind of drugs he is accused of trafficking. The detective investigating the case did not return a phone call Wednesday night.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.