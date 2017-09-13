The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of “drive by shootings” with BB or pellet guns that have caused damage to homes and cars in Parsonsfield.

The sheriff’s office released few details about the incidents Wednesday, but said deputies had taken “numerous” reports of damage in the Parsonsfield area. A photo provided by the sheriff’s office shows a car with a rear window that has been shot out.

Residents should report anything suspicious, including any vehicle driving around slowly, to the sheriff’s office immediately at 324-3644 and note information about the vehicle.

