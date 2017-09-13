OLYMPICS

It’s official: Summer 2024 goes to Paris, 2028 to LA

It was a rare Olympic moment where everyone walked away a winner.

Paris for 2024. Los Angeles for 2028. And the International Olympic Committee for transforming an unruly bidding process to lock down its future by choosing not one, but two Summer Olympics hosts at the same time.

The IOC put the rubber stamp on a predetermined conclusion Wednesday at a meeting in Lima, Peru, giving Paris the 2024 Games and LA the 2028 Games in a history-making vote.

It’s the first time the IOC has granted two Summer Olympics at once. It came after a year’s worth of scrambling by IOC President Thomas Bach, who had only the two bidders left for the original prize, 2024, and couldn’t bear to see either lose.

Both cities will host their third Olympics.

The Paris Games will come on the 100th anniversary of its last turn, making the French capital the sentimental favorite for 2024.

Los Angeles moved to 2028, and those Olympics will halt a stretch of 32 years without a Summer Games in the U.S. In exchange for the compromise, LA will grab an extra $300 million or more that could help offset the uncertainties that lie ahead over an 11-year wait instead of seven.

SOCCER

MLS: Josef Martinez scored three goals for a first-half hat trick and Atlanta United beat the nine-man New England Revolution 7-0 in the second game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta (12-8-6) hasn’t lost in eight straight home games – with seven victories. New England (10-13-5) hasn’t won on the road this season.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Jury selection began in Phoenix in the trial of Marcus and Markieff Morris, who allegedly assaulted a man outside a Phoenix recreation center two years ago.

The brothers are accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

The 6-foot-9 twins became teammates in 2013 when Marcus was traded to the Suns.

Marcus was traded to the Celtics in July, and Markieff is now with the Wizards.

• Sacramento forward Zach Randolph was sentenced to community service after being arrested for marijuana possession and resisting arrest last month in Los Angeles.

• Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry will miss at least a month, and possibly the start of the regular season, because of a strained right triceps.

• Josh Richardson and the Miami Heat agreed on a four-year extension that could be worth $42 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The fourth year will be at Richardson’s option.

HOCKEY

NHL: Forward Vernon Fiddler is retiring after playing in 877 games over 14 seasons. Fiddler had 104 goals and 261 points in a career spent mostly with Nashville and Dallas. He also played for the Coyotes and Devils.

• The Avalanche will retire the number of Milan Hejduk in a January. The forward played all 14 of his seasons with Colorado and helped the team to a Stanley Cup title in 2001.

GOLF

PGA: Jason Day says his longtime coach will no longer be his caddie.

In a surprising move, Day said he has parted ways with Colin Swatton, but wants to keep him as his coach. Day was 12 when he went to a golf academy in Australia where Swatton coached. Day credits Swatton with taking him to the top of the game.

