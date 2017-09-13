The state’s effort to explain why a recent federal audit found it failed to protect and review the abuse and deaths of people with developmental disabilities –– and how it would prevent those shortfalls in the future –– is “brief, vague and unsatisfactory,” a lawmaker said Wednesday.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Ricker Hamilton sent a 21-page response late Tuesday to members of the Health and Human Services Committee, in response to questions they sent about the audit. Among the questions are why the agency failed to investigate the deaths of 133 disabled adults who were receiving services.



Read Ricker Hamilton’s letter to the committee.

“I am not yet satisfied with the response of DHHS and will be working with Senator (Eric) Brakey and members of the HHS committee to continue our critical function of oversight,” said Rep. Patty Hymanson, D-York, the panel’s House chairwoman.

“The answers lack critical information explicitly requested by members of the committee and most of the answers are brief, vague, and unsatisfactory,” she said Wednesday. “Other than vague mentions of rule evaluations and updates, DHHS declines to outline substantive corrective action, as requested. In many instances, the answers shift blame to other agencies and cite statutory obligations without mention of whether those obligations are adequately caring for this vulnerable population or are sufficiently responsive to the critical incidents that occurred.”



Read the HHS Committee’s letter to Ricker Hamilton.

Hymanson said the committee would determine its next steps in the next few weeks.

Department officials have not returned calls seeking comment on the letter.

The department gave an initial response to the findings that was included in the audit itself and issued a statement when the audit was released, and the committee sought further clarification on those responses.

In its earlier statement, the department said the audit report is accurate for the period it covers, but doesn’t reflect current practices. The audit was based on a review of medical records and incident reports from January 2013 to June 2015 for 2,640 adult Medicaid beneficiaries with developmental disabilities.

The department also said it had changed some of its practices in light of the findings, and was in the process of amending and updating some rules for better reporting.

In the letter to the committee, the commissioner listed some of the changes that have taken place since the audit, including improving how critical incidents such as injury and abuse are reported and reviewed; meeting quarterly with provider agencies to review critical incident data; having Adult Protective Services review all deaths; creating a system to spot trends in injuries and critical incidents; and and rewriting rules for reporting to “clarify areas of confusion for providers and the public.”

But the letter from the commissioner does not give the committee all the additional information it asked for, Hymanson said.

“In several of the responses, the Department touted creating ‘efficiencies’ without taking responsibility, or providing explanation, for the individuals and programs that appear to fall through the cracks,” she said. “Most substantially, we need significantly more information about the corrective action plan, specifics about steps that have or will be taken, and how we will be able to measure improvements. It is my hope and expectation that the Department will be a willing partner in this conversation.”



Read the federal audit report.

The audit, released Aug. 10, was conducted by the Office of Inspector General of the federal Department of Health and Human Services. It found several critical problems with how Maine DHHS and, in some cases, service providers, carried out their responsibilities under federal law to protect and meet the needs of adults who receive Medicaid benefits for community-based services. The audit found that DHHS failed to:

• Properly monitor and hold accountable the community-based providers who care for adults with developmental disabilities.

• Investigate the deaths of 133 Mainers in the program. Law enforcement did not open investigations into any of those deaths. The auditors found that nine of the deaths were unexplained, suspicious or untimely, and that there was not enough information about another 32 deaths to determine whether they were unexplained, suspicious or untimely.

• Report potential abuse, neglect and exploitation cases to law enforcement.

• Provide reports of rights violations to the state contractor paid to investigate such allegations.

This story will be updated.

