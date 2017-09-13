SOUTH BERWICK — Jaclyn Hazelwood scored an unassisted goal with 25 minutes remaining in the first half, and Westbrook held on to beat Marshwood 1-0 in a Class A South field hockey game Wednesday.

The Blue Blazes improved to 4-0 heading into a home game Friday against top-ranked Scarborough.

Sarah Arenberg stopped 13 shots for Marshwood (3-2).

GORHAM 3, WINDHAM 2: Grace McGouldrick’s goal with 2:56 left in overtime gave the Rams (4-1) a win over the Eagles (0-4) in Windham.

Gorham took a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal from Molly Barr 6:39 into the game, but Danielle Libby tied it just before halftime, scoring off a pass from Shyler Fielding.

After Grace Dewitt put Gorham back in front midway through the second half, Windham’s Whitney Wilson converted a pass from Callie Fielding with 6:32 remaining in regulation.

Grace Sawyer made 17 saves for Windham.

SCARBOROUGH 5, PORTLAND 2: Lucy Malia scored twice and the Red Storm (5-0) got three unanswered goals in the second half to defeat the Bulldogs (0-4) in Scarborough.

With Scarborough trailing 2-1, Hannah Dobecki scored with five seconds remaining in the first half to tie it up.

Julia Booth-Howe and Caroline Thompson also scored for Scarborough.

Jaidyn Appel and Bridget Maloney each tallied a goal for Portland, and Jada McIlwain recorded 23 saves.

BONNY EAGLE 3, FALMOUTH 2: Sadie Denico scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:26 remaining as the Scots (1-4) edged the Yachtsmen (2-3) in Standish.

Falmouth took the lead nine minutes into the game on an unassisted goal from Stone Carmichael. Sage Drinkwater tied it less than two minutes later, scoring off a pass from Nicole Poirier, before the Yachtsmen reclaimed the lead on a goal from Mary Kate Bayer, assisted by Emma Cohen on a penalty corner.

Sam Averill tied it again with 35 seconds left in the first half.

Sydney Owen made 16 saves for the Scots.

NOBLE 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Kassidy Lessard scored 15 seconds into overtime to lift the Knights (1-4) past the Trojans (3-2) in North Berwick.

Taylor Ouellette put Thornton up 1-0 with a breakaway goal midway through the first half. Noble tied it early in the second half when Abigail Sprague put in the rebound of a shot off penalty corner.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NOBLE 2, FALMOUTH 1: Amy Fleming headed in a corner from Samantha Couture with six minutes remaining to lift the Knights (2-1) over the Yachtsmen (2-2) in North Berwick.

Falmouth took the lead four minutes into the second half on a penalty kick by Amelia Waite. Couture answered 10 minutes later with a penalty kick.

Raegan Kelly recorded nine saves for Noble.

BONNY EAGLE 4, BIDDEFORD 1: Emily Byrne scored twice and the Scots (4-0) jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead in a win over the Tigers (1-3) at Biddeford.

Byrne opened the scoring, and Emily Ginter and Hailey Koons extended Bonny Eagle’s lead before Byrne connected again in the second half.

Ailaina Keely scored late in the game for Biddeford, and Molly Scott made 22 saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Abigail Matusovich scored in each half as the Panthers (1-3) defeated the Lions (0-3) in South Portland.

Elaine Lemieux assisted on the second goal.

WESTBROOK 3, MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 2: Allyson LaPierre scored with about a minute remaining to lift the Blue Blazes (1-3) past the Lions (0-4) in Portland.

Allison Petry and Mikayla Van Zandt also scored for Westbrook, and Michaela Russell made three saves.

MGA got a goal apiece from Catherine Reid and Naomi Reischmann. Carly Beaulieu stopped 15 shots.

SCARBOROUGH 6, KENNEBUNK 0: Gaby Panagakos and Lauren Sabatino each scored twice to lead the Red Storm (4-0) past the Rams (2-2) in Kennebunk.

Ashley Sabatino added a goal and an assist, and Sierra Duggan got the other goal.

YARMOUTH 3, YORK 0: Sara D’Appolonia scored twice to lead the Clippers (5-0) to a win over the Wildcats (1-3) in Yarmouth.

Olivia Freeley scored the opening goal, and D’Appolonia made it 2-0 late in the first half.

BOYS’ SOCCER

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 3, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 2: Sebastian Irish scored twice and assisted on the winning goal by Kaleb Reagan with 10 minutes remaining, leading the Lions (1-1) over the Guardians (2-2) in South Portland.

Irish and Ethan Bowker of Seacoast Christian exchanged two goals apiece in the first half.

FREEPORT 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Owen Patrick broke a scoreless tie 35 minutes into the first half and added another goal early in the second half as the Falcons (2-2) downed the Raiders (1-3) at Fryeburg.

Shea Wagner and Gabe Wagner each added a second-half goal.

A.R. GOULD 2, CHOP POINT 0: Lucas Rogers scored two first-half goals as A.R. Gould (1-2) beat Chop Point (0-2) in South Portland.

Rogers converted a pass from Damian Walter midway through the first half, then scored from 18 yards two minutes later.

TUESDAY’S VOLLEYBALL

DEERING 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Maddy Broda had 29 assists to lead the way as the Rams (4-0) swept the visiting Red Riots (1-2), 25-21, 25-20, 25-9.

Divine M’Bambi had nine kills for Deering.

