STANDISH — Brett Mattos scored twice, Jesse Ramirez had a goal and an assist, and St. Joseph’s College opened its new athletics complex with a 4-0 victory over the UMaine-Farmington in a nonconference men’s soccer game on Wednesday night.

The Monks improved to 4-0 and have beaten the Beavers (2-2) in seven straight meetings dating back to 2011.

Mattos put the Monks (4-0) ahead on a penalty kick 17:52 into the first half. Ramirez scored at 36:02 off a pass from Noah Elmore.

Mattos scored again in the 85th minute and Trevor Lopes added a goal two minutes later.

BATES 3, UNE 1: Nate Merchant scored two goals and broke a tie in the 88th minute to lead the Bobcats (2-0) past the University of New England (1-2) at Lewiston.

Merchant put in his go-ahead goal at the 87:15 mark, then added his second goal at 88:51.

Callum Heaslewood put UNE up 1-0 in the 31st minute, but Ben Lyons tied the game less than 30 seconds later for Bates.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SMCC 5, CMCC 1: Callie O’Brien had a hat trick to lead Southern Maine CC (3-1, 3-0 Yankee Small College) past Central Maine CC (2-2, 1-2) in Auburn.

Emily Harris and Jessica Haskell also scored for SMCC.

COLBY 6, THOMAS 0: Olivia Greif scored in each half and Kara Wilson had two assists as the Mules (2-0-1) downed the Terriers (0-4) at in Waterville.

Emily Martin and Elizabeth Berry also scored in the first. Ally Ingraham and Katherine Gillespie had second-half goals.

EMMANUEL 2, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Abba McKenelley scored in the second minute of overtime to lift the Saints (2-4, 2-0 GNAC) over the Monks at Boston.

The Monks (2-3, 0-2) took the lead in the 83rd minute on a goal by Kayla Gooch, before McKenelley tied the game in the 89th.

FIELD HOCKEY

UNE 8, GORDON 0: Hannah Buckley, Liz Clark and Vonde Saunders each scored twice and the Nor’easters (3-1) poured in six goals in the second half to beat Gordon (1-2) at Biddeford.

Saunders had two assists, and Olivia Madore and Grace Grenier each added a goal.

BOWDOIN 1, BATES 0: Kara Finnerty scored 3:18 into overtime off a pass from Elizabeth Bennewitz to lift the Polar Bears (1-1, 1-1 NESCAC) over the Bobcats (0-3, 0-2) at Lewiston.

Maddie Ferrucci stopped four shots to preserve the shutout for Bowdoin, while Adelae Durand saved one shot for Bates.

COLBY 6, THOMAS 1: Georgia Cassidy scored all three of her goals in the first eight minutes, and the Mules (1-1) cruised at Waterville.

Kallie Hutchinson added two goals and Holli Olson also scored. Kelci Faulkingham scored for Thomas (1-2).

UM-FARMINGTON 4, USM 0: Andrea Stemm scored eight minutes into the game, and the Beavers (1-3) beat Southern Maine (1-4) at Gorham.

Sarita Crandall and Nickyia Lovely also scored first-half goals for Farmington. Emmah Spahr scored in the second.

HUSSON 2, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Sadie Royer scored two goals, including the winner 11 minutes into the second overtime, and the Eagles (3-2) beat the Monks (1-2) at Bangor.

Royer gave the Eagles the lead 17:26 into the game. Libby Pomerleau tied it in the 35th minute.

BASEBALL

SMCC 8, CMCC 1: Nathaniel Cyr hit a two-run single during a five-five run fifth inning, and the Seawolves (3-0) beat the Mustangs (2-1) at South Portland.

