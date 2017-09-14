GIRLS

Sofie Matson, Falmouth cross country: A freshman, Matson set a course record Saturday afternoon at the inaugural Southern Maine Classic invitational meet, finishing the 5-kilometer course behind Gorham’s Narragansett Elementary School in 18 minutes, 20.70 seconds. She won the race involving only freshmen and sophomores and was eight seconds faster than the top finisher in the junior/senior girls’ race.

Honorable mention

Lydia Howarth, Kennebunk soccer: The sophomore midfielder scored the only goal in a 1-0 win Monday over Gorham – the reigning Class A South champion. Howarth’s goal came with 12:56 left in the first half, when she drove down the middle of the field and arched a shot over the goalkeeper.

Megan Connelly, Cape Elizabeth volleyball: The junior captain had 22 kills – 14 of them in the third and fourth sets – to help the unbeaten Capers rally for a 3-2 win over Biddeford on Tuesday.

Sydney Bouchard, York field hockey: The senior forward helped the Wildcats win three games to extend their winning streak to 58 games. She had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over Poland, two goals in a 3-1 win over Yarmouth and one goal in a 2-1 win over Lake Region.

BOYS

Carter Edgerton, Biddeford football: The junior quarterback threw four touchdown passes in a 35-28 win at Brunswick, including a hook-and-lateral play that went for 67 yards late in the first half. Edgerton completed 8 of 14 passes for 233 yards. In his first two career starts, Edgerton has seven touchdown passes.

Honorable mention

Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana, Falmouth soccer: The freshman made 15 saves to notch his third shutout in four starts as Falmouth handed Portland (4-1) its first loss of the season, 1-0.

Connor Sirois, Bonny Eagle football: The senior quarterback directed the Scots to 436 yards and 48 points in three quarters in a 55-7 win against Windham. Sirois completed all eight of his pass attempts for 133 yards, and rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown in his second career start.

Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth cross country: A senior, Laverdiere set a course record at the Southern Maine Classic with a time of 15 minutes, 17.85 seconds – 16 seconds faster than his previous best 5K at the Festival of Champions last October in Belfast.

