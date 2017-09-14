WELLS — Running up against three-time Class B boys’ soccer state champion Yarmouth – after emotional wins over Greely and Cape Elizabeth – may have been just what York needed to avoid overconfidence.

The Wildcats followed a 3-2 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday with a strong showing Thursday night in a 5-0 win over Wells.

York (4-1) controlled the tempo, showing composure in its midfield play while also creating numerous scoring opportunities with its speed and through passes between Wells defenders.

“I think (the Yarmouth loss) made us want (to win) even more, honestly,” said Zach Westman, who notched two goals, including the first on a through pass down the middle from John Bychok 17:15 into the game.

“I know there weren’t too many happy emotions at the end of that game. We felt we have to come out hard, and the next teams (we play) are going to be feeling it from us.

“We talk a lot about humility on this team, how we have to be grounded, and you can’t be perfect every game. That (loss) brought us back down to earth.”

York found the back of the net two more times in the final 14:10 of the first half for a comfortable 3-0 lead at intermission.

Alex Nickerson made it 2-0 when he unleashed a rocket from a few yards beyond the penalty area after collecting a pass from midfield.

Nine minutes later, Ethan Layton recorded the first of his two goals, scoring from 15 yards on the left side.

Freshman Quenton Convery dribbled down the right edge of the box and passed to an open Layton.

“Tonight, the biggest difference was that we had a little more speed than them,” said York Coach Eric Martens. “And speed and quickness is so important in this game.

“We’re a pretty direct team. I encourage them to read where the play is. Wells had a lot of guys packed in (the middle), so I thought we could get balls down channels. So that definitely was a focus for us, and it worked out pretty well tonight.”

Wells Coach Patrick Udeh said he made adjustments during the halftime break, hoping to stop the numerous attacks.

Unfortunately for Wells (1-3-1), the visitors scored in the first minute of the second half. Westman collected a chip at the penalty arc, beating keeper Eric Sousa (18 saves) to the ball, then dribbling around him and tucking the ball into the open net.

“I didn’t feel they had that much speed, but (they) just have better (ball) control,” Udeh said. “They’re a better team, and they impose their will on you.”

The Warriors’ best chance to break the shutout came when Ryan Norton’s rebound of his own shot was cleared at the goal line by York’s Ryan Thurlow.

Charlie Clough and Liam Bell also played strong games for Wells.

Layton finished the scoring with 3:01 remaining.

“It was definitely helpful to get a win like this,” said Westman. “In our heads, the ultimate goal is a state championship – as it should be for most teams – so this was a good game that keeps us going in the right track.”

