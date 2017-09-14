A 29-year-old Farmingdale man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from a one-car car crash in North Yarmouth on Thursday.

Drew Emery lost control of a 2007 Jeep Liberty on a curve on Mill Road around 4:30 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Emery drove off the road, down a steep embankment and hit several trees, the sheriff’s office said. Emery, the vehicle’s only occupant, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken by North Yarmouth Fire & EMS to a Life Flight Helicopter, which flew him to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A call to the hospital for an update on his condition was not returned Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

