Emily Brostek is stepping down from her role as executive director of Augusta-based advocacy group Consumers for Affordable Health Care.

Brostek, who has led the organization since 2014, announced her resignation in a letter Wednesday. Her last day will be Nov. 3, she said.

Under her leadership, the group has boosted its fundraising efforts and successfully lobbied for several bills including new protections for consumers facing surprise medical bills, and legislation requiring the state Department of Health and Human Services to contract with a Maine nonprofit to provide advocacy services to people who receive MaineCare benefits.

Consumers for Affordable Health Care also has been a vocal opponent of double-digit increases in individual insurance premiums under the Affordable Care Act, appearing at rate hearings and arguing on behalf of consumers.

“I have enjoyed tackling these challenges on behalf of Maine consumers, and have been inspired on a daily basis by my talented, brilliant and dedicated colleagues,” Brostek said in her letter. “But after much reflection, I have decided that it is time for me to move on to pursue opportunities that allow me to use my public health skills, and make way for a new leader to bring CAHC forward.”

The group’s chairman, Kolawole Bankole, M.D., issued a statement Thursday saying that the board of directors will initiate a search for Brostek’s replacement.

“Despite shifting funding and a hostile political environment, under Emily’s determined leadership CAHC has become a stronger organization, and more committed to our mission than ever,” Bankole said. “We wish Emily the greatest success in her future endeavors.”

