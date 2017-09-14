Maine’s median household income rose faster than the national average last year, and the state climbed three notches in the national rankings compared to five years ago.

The median household income in Maine climbed 13.6 percent since 2012, from $46,709 in 2012 to $53,079 last year, according to numbers released Thursday by the Census Bureau. That allowed Maine to progess from the state with the 36th-highest median family income in 2012 to 33rd last year.

Nationally, median household income rose 12.1 percent during the period, from $51,371 in 2012 to $57,617 last year.

Maine’s poverty rate remained below national figures, with 12.4 percent of the population living below the poverty line last year, compared to a national poverty rate of 14 percent.

And the state was also a tick above the nation on insurance coverage. The ACS figures show that 92 percent of the Maine population had health insurance last year, compared with 91.4 percent of the population of the U.S. as a whole.

This story will be updated

