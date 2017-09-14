MaineVoices Live is an event series featuring conversations between Press Herald reporters and notable Maine voices.

Join us on Nov. 14 as we welcome photographer Peter Ralston. Ralston has photographed the coast of Maine since 1978. He is especially drawn to the working communities that define coastal Maine’s character. His work has been seen in countless books and magazines, featured on network television and has been exhibited in galleries, collections and museums throughout the United States and abroad. In 2003 his photography, as well as his role as co-founder of the Island Institute, was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree at Colby College. In 2010, a documentary short was produced about his work. He lives with his wife Terri just a five minute walk from Ralston Gallery, at the head of Rockport Harbor.

The conversation will be lead by Gregory Rec, chief photographer at the Portland Press Herald since 1997. He has covered the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. He embedded with Maine Army National Guard troops in Iraq and was named the Maine Press Association co-journalist of the year with columnist Bill Nemitz for their work. Rec has won numerous other awards from the National Press Photographers Association and the New England Associated Press News Editors Association.

7 – 8 p.m.

Portland Museum of Art

Doors open at 6:30

TICKETS:

$15 FOR THE PUBLIC

$10 FOR SUBSCRIBERS

