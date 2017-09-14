NEW YORK — Dellin Betances is still upset Yankees Manager Joe Girardi brought in Aroldis Chapman to replace him in the eighth inning Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

New York led 3-1 when Betances allowed Evan Longoria’s one-out single and struck out Logan Morrison. Girardi decided he wanted Chapman to face Steven Souza Jr.

Speaking before Thursday’s game against Baltimore, Betances said, “I was shocked. I was surprised.”

Betances and Girardi had not yet spoken about the matter. Betances said, “I don’t know if there’s an explanation that I’m going to take,” although he repeatedly said he respects the decision.

Girardi said, “I have to do what my gut tells me. That’s what I’m paid to do.” He said he plans to speak to Betances.

MAJOR LEAGUE Baseball hopes to hold a special meeting before November to vote on approving the sale of the Marlins to a group headed by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that includes former Yankees captain Derek Jeter.

The next scheduled owners’ meeting is Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida, and Commissioner Rob Manfred said the owners would likely hold a conference call before then to vote.

ASTROS: Right-hander Mike Fiers was suspended five games for throwing a fastball over the head of Angels infielder Luis Valbuena in an act of retaliation.

Fiers was also fined an undisclosed amount. He did not appeal.

On Wednesday, Valbuena hit his 20th homer of the season and celebrated with a big bat flip.

• Outfielder Jake Marisnick could be out for the rest of the season after breaking his right thumb while sliding headfirst into second base Wednesday.

Marisnick will need surgery and will be out six to eight weeks.

RANGERS: Adrian Beltre returned to the lineup about two weeks ahead of schedule Thursday. Out since Aug. 31 because of a strained left hamstring, Beltre was batting fourth as the designated hitter against Seattle. Beltre was expected to miss about four weeks.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.