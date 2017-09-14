CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians added a walk-off win to a streak that has had everything.

Jay Bruce hit an RBI double in the 10th inning as the Indians rallied for their 22nd straight win to extend their AL record, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Thursday night to move within four wins of matching the 1916 New York Giants for the longest streak in major league history.

WHO'S HOT • Tommy Pham (20 HR, 21 SB) is the first Cardinal with a 20/20 season since Reggie Sanders in 2004. WHO’S NOT • The Tigers’ Chad Bell is 0-2 with a 9.75 ERA in three starts since moving to the rotation. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

After blowouts, shutouts and oh-so-easy wins, the Indians went into extras for the first time to keep the longest streak in 101 years intact.

Jose Ramirez led off the 10th with a hard hit into right-center off Brandon Maurer (2-2) that he turned into a double with a head-first slide. After Edwin Encarnacion walked, Bruce, the recent arrival who hit a three-run homer in win No. 21 on Wednesday, ripped a 2-0 pitch into the right-field corner.

The Indians were down to their last strike in the ninth before Francisco Lindor hit a tying double.

YANKEES 13, ORIOLES 5: Aaron Judge had a pair of three-run homers for a career-best six RBI, Todd Frazier hit a three-run homer that chased Wade Miley with one out in a six-run first inning and host New York cruised past the fading Orioles.

Judge hit an opposite-field drive over New York’s bullpen in right-center in the fourth against Mike Wright, then lined a 448-foot drive into the second deck in left in the sixth off Rich Rodriguez. Judge has 43 homers and 96 RBI, and with 27 homers at Yankee Stadium this year broke the ballpark’s season record set by Curtis Granderson in 2012.

WHITE SOX 17, TIGERS 7: Avisail Garcia went 5 for 5 and drove in a career-high seven runs, Yoan Moncada scored five times and the Chicago pounded out 25 hits at Detroit.

Moncada had four hits, including a homer, and walked twice. The rookie had a chance to become the first White Sox player to reach base seven times in a nine-inning game, but struck out in the ninth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 10, MARLINS 0: Rhys Hoskins homered again and Freddy Galvis and Jorge Alfaro also went deep in Philadelphia’s seven-run second inning at home.

Hoskins’ two-run shot gave him 18 home runs in 34 games since his call-up from Triple-A on Aug. 10. The Yankees’ Gary Sanchez previously held the record for fastest to 18 homers. Sanchez needed 45 games.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 2: Rookie Victor Robles was a part of a pair of two-run rallies, Tanner Roark pitched six strong innings, and host Washington earned its first victory since clinching the NL East on Sunday.

Roark (13-9) at one point set down 12 in a row and did not yield a hit until Johan Camargo’s two-out single in the fifth. He struck out seven over six innings, giving up four hits and two runs.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, ROCKIES 0: A.J. Pollock had four RBI for the second straight day, J.D. Martinez homered for the 10th time in 11 games and Arizona extended its wild-card lead with a win at Phoenix.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 2: Luke Weaver threw six innings of two-hit ball, Tommy Pham drove in two runs and stole two bases, and St. Louis won at home.

