AUGUSTA — A Mattawamkeag man on probation for domestic violence assault now faces four charges of sexual abuse of a minor that allegedly occurred while he was visiting Windsor.

Dylan Scott Gagnon, 25, committed the offenses between Nov. 24, 2016 and May 16, 2017, according to the complaint filed at the Capital Judicial Center. The victim named in each count is the same girl, who was 14 and 15 during those dates.

DYLAN GAGNON

Gagnon is on probation for a domestic violence assault that occurred last year in Penobscot County.

Gagnon was initially charged in July with violating his probation by committing new criminal conduct and recently brought to the Kennebec County jail.

On Wednesday, Justice Donald Marden set bail at $5,000 on the new charges, and the prosecutor said Gagnon would be held without bail on the probation violation.

Conditions of the bail prohibit Gagnon from having contact with the victim named in the complaint and her family.

Justice Donald Marden agreed that Stephen Bourget, who was appointed to represent Gagnon, could argue bail at a later date.

