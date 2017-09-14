State police say a double fatal motorcycle crash Sunday was caused when one of the motorcycles veered into the passing lane and into the path of a pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Augusta.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a news release Thursday that investigators determined Jamie Gross, 58, of Belmont, started a chain reaction of crashes when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by William Nusom. Nusom, 67, of Hollis, attempted to avoid striking Gross’ motorcycle and steered into the median guardrail.

Hundreds of motorcyclists participated in Sunday's United Bikers of Maine Toy Run, which claimed the lives of two riders following an accident on I-95. Staff photo by Keith Edwards Contributed photo Aaron White-Sevigny, 25, of Windsor was one of two men killed in Sunday's crash in Augusta during the United Bikers of Maine Toy Run. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

He lost control of the truck, traveled across three northbound lanes and struck other motorcycles participating in the United Bikers of Maine Toy Run. Nusom’s truck overturned on its side.

One of the motorcyclists struck by Nusom, Aaron White-Sevigny, 25, of Windsor, was seriously injured and later died in a hospital.

State police are continuing to investigate why Gross left his lane of travel, and McCausland said that investigation is expected to take several weeks.

This story will be updated.

