Maine Attorney General Janet Mills says she has filed a civil rights complaint against a man who made derogatory sexual comments to female workers a Portland restaurant.

Mills said Thursday that she’s requesting an order barring Jesse James Taylor, 37, of Portland from going into Sisters Gourmet Deli or having contact with employees.

Mills said Taylor entered the restaurant July 29 and yelled anti-gay epithets at the women. She said Taylor threatened the women with violence based on bias against their gender and sexual orientation.

Police said Taylor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to five days in the Cumberland County Jail. Portland police say they believe that mental illness played a role in the incident.

Efforts to reach Taylor were unsuccessful Thursday.

The incident drew attention after the business owner, Michaela McVetty, posted a surveillance video of it on Facebook and vented her frustration with the number of people who live on the streets of Portland without jobs or homes, suffering from mental illness and drug and alcohol addiction.

McVetty’s complaint prompted Portland’s mayor and City Council to hold a community forum on the issue on Aug. 23.

