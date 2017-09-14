CONCORD, N.H. — “The Mountain” is getting a chance to prove his might.

Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson plays the feared guard of Queen Cersei Lannister in the “Game of Thrones” series, and Saturday he’ll be competing in the annual New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival for the third time.

The 6-foot-9, 400-pound Bjornsson will be lifting heavy stones over his head and throwing a 56-pound weight with an attached handle over a horizontal bar with one hand.

The Icelandic actor is also planning to lift an automobile in a strength demonstration event.

