Silicon Valley’s next hot startup isn’t likely to be a video chat app. Nor is it likely to be an on-demand service, like Instacart or Uber.

But maybe it could be – and this isn’t a joke – a law firm.

That is, at least, the ambition of Justin Kan, a serial entrepreneur who knows a thing or two about hot startups. Kan, 34, built the videogame-streaming Twitch, which he sold to Amazon for nearly a billion dollars in 2014. He then helped launch hundreds of companies as a partner at the prominent Silicon Valley startup incubator Y-Combinator.

Kan’s months-old legal technology startup, Atrium, is actually incorporated as a law firm – and may be the only Silicon Valley startup ever to do so. It’s even more unusual in a region where rule-breaking and rule-bending are celebrated and lawyers are among a startup founder’s last and most reluctant hires.

Walking into Atrium’s sleek, 34-person offices in San Francisco’s design district is in some ways like stepping into the prototype for a law firm of the future. In it, lawyers and paralegals wearing T-shirts and jeans sit side by side with coders on bean bag chairs (and who are wearing the same attire).

Throughout the day, the lawyers field questions from a roster of startup clients looking to execute routine legal tasks like fundraising from venture capitalists and issuing stock options to employees. Engineers watch the dealings closely, extracting bits of information from the conversations and the documents exchanged. They’re trying to build technology that will ultimately automate that work – and replace some of the human beings who are doing it.

Or, as Kan and his cofounders put it, they want to create a law firm full of technology-turbocharged lawyers who can offer more efficient services on a single, transparent bill.

In the last two years, automation and artificial intelligence tools have become sophisticated enough to affect professional and white-collar work. Administrative assistants, radiologists and financial advisors have all become the targets of such software. McKinsey estimates that 35 percent of all professional tasks can be automated. JP Morgan recently marshaled an army of developers to build software that can do in seconds what it took lawyers 360,000 hours to do previously, the company said.

The tension that surrounds every discussion of artificial intelligence over whether such technologies will ultimately obliterate jobs or augment the people who do them has become more fraught as knowledge workers face their own obsolescence. Researchers say these tools will eventually reduce the number of workers needed across many professions – and augment the capabilities of those who are left standing.

Of course, Kan’s effort is in its early days. Right now he is hiring lawyers, not making them obsolete. The office includes six of them and several paralegals and engineers. Two of his three co-founders, Augie Rakow and Bebe Chueh, are lawyers themselves. (The fourth, Chris Smoak, is an engineer and serial entrepreneur).

Kan says he was drawn to the idea out of frustration with an archaic industry that he had to work with time and again during his experience founding and selling startups.

“I’ve raised money. I’ve done a merger. I’ve been sued. And yet every time, bills would pile up and I had no clear idea what I was paying for. In Silicon Valley, we want everything to be transparent,” he said in an interview.

To that end, one of Atrium’s more innovative features is its pricing model. The firm doesn’t charge by the hour, as most corporate law firms do. Instead, Atrium estimates the amount of work that it expects to do for every client and charges a single, up-front monthly-fee regardless of the hours worked.

So far, Atrium says, it has helped their startup clients raise $94 million. The clients are not typical small businesses or large corporation: They include Meadow, a cannabis e-commerce platform; a drug testing service for cannabis patients; and a startup that just raised capital by selling an obscure cryptocurrency through a process known as an initial coin offering.

Rakow was a senior partner at the top Silicon Valley firm Orrick, Herrington, and Sutcliffe but says he was drawn to the challenge of working on something that could help move his profession into the future. “Everyone knows this is the future of the legal practice,” he said. “I don’t want to spend the second half of my career like a taxi driver complaining about Uber.”

While innovations stemming from Silicon Valley have transformed everything from taxi-riding to manufacturing to the media, few industries have proved to be as stubbornly immune to the disruptions of technology as the legal profession. As anyone who has racked up legal fees due to lawyers’ mounting billable hours can attest, law firms remain almost surprisingly low-tech operations.

But shifts are coming. As law firms face more pressure than ever to cut costs and reduce billable hours, many are reluctantly investing in innovations and technology. Since the recession, corporations have moved more legal work in-house to save money; some, like JPMorgan, have devised their own technological shortcuts.

The legal industry has been extremely slow to adopt tech, experts say, because the incentive structure at law firms doesn’t reward investing in innovation. Lawyers are paid by the hour, so technologies that can make their work more efficient have little appeal since they result in less work. Moreover, most corporate law firms are partnerships in which investment in new technologies must come directly from the partners’ pockets.

A handful of startups have tackled slices of legal services such as document review, e-discovery and even automated contesting of parking tickets (The parking ticket chat bot, DoNotPay, has recently enabling consumers to send automated small claims lawsuits to Equifax). But for the most part, the technorati have yet to target a legal services industry worth roughly $300 billion.

Legal technology companies have raised less than $800 million since 2011, a fraction compared to other nascent categories like virtual reality, artificial intelligence, or self-driving cars.

Frank Levy, professor emeritus with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, questioned whether more legal work could actually be automated. In a forthcoming paper in the Georgetown Journal of Legal Ethics titled “Can Robots Be Lawyers?” Levy and co-author Dana Remus found that even if corporate law firms embraced all artificial intelligence tools on the market today, just 10 percent of all legal work could actually be outsourced to software.

“Ninety percent of what lawyers do today cannot be automated,” Levy said, because the work requires intellectual capabilities and decision-making that exceeds the capabilities of today’s technology.

In addition, he pointed out that Atrium may be extremely costly to execute even for the deep pockets of Silicon Valley (Levy stressed that he had not seen Atrium’s specific business plan and was commenting generally). Lawyers are costly, he said, but so are engineers. Currently, Kan is building software to focus on some basic tasks that are tailored to meet the specific needs of early-stage Silicon Valley startups. If Atrium were to expand to other areas, it may have to build many different types of customized software, each one requiring specialized engineering that may be very expensive to build.

Still, Kan, Rakow, Chueh and Smoak say they hope their venture will help make the legal business more customer-friendly.

“In Silicon Valley, we rate every Lyft ride and every Amazon purchase. Feedback is core to Silicon Valley,” Kan said. “No law firm ever asked me how my service was. I always wanted transparency and I never got it.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.