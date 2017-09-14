YORK — Ella Novick scored in the first half and Delia Knox added an insurance goal in the second half as Greely upset York 2-0 in a Class B South field hockey game Thursday, snapping the Wildcats’ 58-game winning streak.

Knox and Sydney Meredith-Pickett assisted on Novick’s goal. Knox’s goal was unassisted, as she knocked in a rebound.

Elizabeth Brown made 12 saves for Greely (2-1-1), while Julianna Kiklis and Julia Carr combined to stop three shots for York (4-1), which lost for the first time since the 2013 Class B state championship game. The Wildcats’ winning streak was the longest in the state and third longest in Maine field hockey history.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 6, TRAIP ACADEMY 3: Emilia McKenney scored three goals and assisted on another to lead the Panthers (3-2) over the Rangers (0-3-1) in Kittery.

Amber Rose, Carolina Gepfert and Katherine Larson contributed a goal apiece for the Panthers.

Elisabeth Young scored twice and Madison Andrews got the other goal for Traip.

Traip goalie Nicole Roberts stopped 18 shots. Eliza Tod had six saves for NYA.

SOCCER

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Caitlin Perrigo scored on a 25-yard direct kick with 59 seconds remaining to lift the Seagulls (3-1) over the Hawks (1-3) in Old Orchard Beach.

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime, after goals by Lakyn Smith of Sacopee Valley and Brianna Plante of Old Orchard Beach.

Gabby Martin put the Hawks up 2-1 in the second half before Plante tied it with five minutes left.

Kylie Day of Sacopee Valley had eight saves, and Kaitlyn Cote of OOB stopped four shots.

VOLLEYBALL

DEERING 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Maddy Broda recorded eight aces to lead the Rams (5-0) to a 25-15, 25-6, 25-8 victory over the Hawks (0-3), in Portland.

Dianne Dervis contributed seven kills and Divine M’Bambi had four kills for Deering.

BONNY EAGLE 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: The Scots (2-2) swept the Golden Trojans in three games at Saco, 25-12, 25-15, 25-22.

