ROCKPORT — A vigil is being held in Maine to honor a woman whose son is charged with killing her and three others.
The candlelight vigil for 60-year-old Elizabeth Krause will take place Thursday evening in Rockport, where she and her 22-year-old son, Orion Krause, lived.
Elizabeth Krause, known by her nickname Buffy, was bludgeoned to death in Groton, Massachusetts, along with her parents, 85-year-old Elizabeth Lackey and 89-year-old Frank Lackey III, and their caregiver, 68-year-old Bertha Mae Parker.
Orion Krause, who’s charged in the killings, is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital pending a competency hearing.
The Krause family issued a statement expressing condolences to Parker’s family, thanking people in Rockport and Groton for support, and asking for privacy.