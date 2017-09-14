The campaign behind the York County casino referendum said Thursday that the project would create thousands of jobs and boost the state’s economy.

Progress for Maine released an economic analysis prepared by the consulting firm Evans, Carroll, and Associates that says voter approval of the casino in November would result in:

• 2,165 permanent jobs and 2,767 construction jobs.

• $64.4 million in new household earnings from operation of the casino, and more than $100 million in household earnings from the construction.

• At least $45 million a year in tax revenue for the state.

While economists and state officials have yet to respond to those estimates, no one has disputed that a casino in York County has the potential to bring in significant revenues. State officials have estimated that a voter-approved license to build a casino in York County would be worth as much as $200 million to the man who would receive it.

The referendum in November would give exclusive rights to develop a casino to Shawn Scott or a company owned by him. The casino would have to be built in York County, in a community that agrees to accept it.

The campaign remains under intense scrutiny by two government ethics panels that want more information about who is backing the project and who would profit from it.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.