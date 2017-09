A Bangor man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday.

Robert Goguen, 43, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Probation officers seized Goguen’s laptop computer at his Bangor apartment on Nov. 10, 2015, and investigators found images of downloaded child pornography.

