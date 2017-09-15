HANOI, Vietnam — Typhoon Doksuri slammed into central Vietnam on Friday, killing four people and injuring 10 others as heavy rains and strong winds ripped off roofs and knocked over many electricity poles.

Blackouts were widespread and technicians tried to restore power. Flooding was reported in some villages.

Vietnamese villagers move a fishing boat on shore in northern Thanh Hoa province Thursday, ahead of Typhoon Doksuri, which killed four people and injured 10 others. Trinh Duy Hung/Vietnam News Agency via AP

Packing maximum sustained winds of 84 mph, the typhoon made landfall in Ha Tinh province, pounding six coastal districts and destroying the roofs of 62,500 houses, disaster official Ngo Duc Hoi said.

In the neighboring province of Quang Binh, a man fell to his death when he tried to reinforce his house and an elderly man fell to the ground in his yard and died of head injuries, said disaster official Nguyen Duc Toan. Ten other people were injured by falling trees or debris, he added. Another 50,000 homes were damaged.

Disaster official Tran Xuan Binh in Nghe An province, north of Ha Tinh, said an 83-year-old woman died after being hit by falling debris, while in Thua Thien Hue province, south of Quang Binh, a man was swept away and died in a swollen river.

The typhoon had gusts of 115 mph.

Doksuri swept through the Philippines on Tuesday as a less powerful tropical depression, killing at least four people and leaving another six missing.

The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said as of early Friday, 79,000 villagers in high-risk areas in five central provinces had been evacuated and another 210,000 were to be moved to safety.

Forecasters also warned of flash floods and landslides in the country’s northern and central regions. The typhoon was expected to dissipate in northern Laos early Saturday.

Vietnam, a country of 93 million people, is prone to floods and storms that kill hundreds of people each year.

