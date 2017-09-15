PORTLAND – “Contemporary Victorian” might sound like an oxymoron – until you tour this stunning two-level condominium on the “ocean” side of desirable Munjoy Hill.

Built in 1909, the structure was completely renovated several years ago, so that it is effectively new in every respect, from all the top-of-the-line systems to the built-in, New England Hi-Fi sound system to the pretty Nitchiha Fiber cement shingles. Architects David Matero (exterior) and Tracy Davis (interior) were the design team, creating a home that perfectly combines classic, vintage character with every modern comfort, and then some.

There are indeed Casco Bay views from the home’s two decks (one off the third-floor master suite, one outside the kitchen downstairs) and from the front rooms, too. And thanks to the open, corner-lot site, dawn light visits the east-side windows and French doors. (The address is, after all, Morning Street.)

The main level is primarily one long, open flow of red birch flooring, from the living room with its Regency gas fireplace through the bright dining area to a kitchen customized to please the most dedicated chef, with its Miele wall ovens and five-burner gas cooktop, and to reward the most discerning eye, with its dark-granite surfaces and stainless appliances.

The cool backsplash is stainless, too. Baseboards are new cast-iron. An elegant guest suite, a large powder room and a study with cherry built-ins complete this level.

The entire upstairs is a stunner, beneath cathedral or vaulted ceilings (panelled, in the turret) and massive, exposed new beams. The master bedroom has a Napoleon gas fireplace and a wet bar. Opposite a freestanding spa tub, which is oversized like the bath’s river-pebble-floor shower, the room-size walk in has plentiful built-ins. Around the corner, there’s a bonus room ideal for exercise equipment.

The home at No. 2, 76 Morning St., Portland, is listed for sale at $1,195,000 by Karen Thompson of The Flaherty Group in Westbrook. Taxes are $8,815; there is a monthly association fee of $360.

Please see the virtual tour at www.76morningstreet.info and note that an Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Karen at 400-3114, 650-7471 or at [email protected].

The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Photos by Chad Latham. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

