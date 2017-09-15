A house on Hardscrabble Road in Poland suffered significant damage Friday in a fire that started when no one was home, officials said.

The fire started early Friday evening in a detached garage and quickly spread to the house, Poland Fire Rescue Chief Mark Bosse said. Firefighters battled the blaze for about two hours.

Bosse said the fire was likely started by a heating lamp in the garage and that the first floor of the split-level home sustained significant damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the man who lives at the house, Bosse said.

