KENNEBUNK — Kennebunk put up 45 points in the first half and remained undefeated with a 51-34 win over Falmouth in a Class B South football game Friday night.

Dante DeLorenzo helped lead the Rams (3-0) with three first-half touchdowns – a 4-yard catch and runs of 5 yards and 1 yard. Quarterback Tripp Bush threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score.

“We scored a lot of points – I don’t know how dominating it was,” Kennebunk Coach Joe Rafferty said. “We knew they were going to be a challenge. They have an excellent quarterback, and he has a great core of receivers.”

For Falmouth (2-1), quarterback Jack Bryant totaled five touchdowns – three passing and two rushing – and threw for 247 yards.

Falmouth got on the board 54 seconds into the game when Bryant connected with Emilio Micucci for a 61-yard touchdown. The extra-point attempt was no good, however.

Kennebunk quickly answered, moving ahead on Bush’s touchdown pass to DeLorenzo. The Rams then recovered a fumbled snap out of punt formation at the Falmouth 18, and Jake Littlefield ran 3 yards for a touchdown that made it 14-6 with 5:22 left in the first quarter.

Kennebunk added to the lead on its next possession. Following a 32-yard catch by Zack Sullivan, Jacob Sullivan scored on a 6-yard run.

Falmouth, though, ended the quarter on a high note when Riley Reed broke loose for a 53-yard run, and Bryant capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown that cut Kennebunk’s lead to 20-12.

“I didn’t think we were playing great defensively,” Rafferty said. “In the end, we ended up stepping up and getting it done.”

DeLorenzo’s two touchdown runs came early in the second quarter and gave the Rams a 32-12 lead.

“The last two running ones – I walked right through,” DeLorenzo said. “So huge credit to my linemen. It was a tough game, but we pulled through and finished.”

A 54-yard run by Bryant set up his 10-yard touchdown run that made it 32-18. But Derek Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown.

“We were running well, we were throwing well,” Bush said. “We just had the keys to success. They couldn’t really stop us.”

Bush added a 28-yard touchdown run with 5:32 left in the half. Falmouth threatened just before halftime when Bryant connected with Garrett Aube for a 46-yard pass to the Kennebunk 7, but the Yachtsmen couldn’t get into the end zone and ended the half down 45-18.

Late in the third quarter, Bryant connected with Michael Simonds for 7-yard touchdown. But Kennebunk scored again in the fourth quarter – a 19-yard touchdown catch by Alden Shields.

Bryant hit Simonds for a 75-yard touchdown with 1:12 left and passed to Aube for the 2-point conversion.

Taylor Vortherms can be contacted at 791-6417 or

[email protected]

Twitter: TaylorVortherms

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.