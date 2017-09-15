FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots said Friday that four players were ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, including starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower and receiver Danny Amendola.

The team said Hightower will be sidelined with a knee injury.

Danny Amendola, tackled in the opener after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. later left the game with a head injury and will be sidelined Sunday for the New England Patriots against the New Orleans Saints. Associated Press/Steven Senne Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Amendola is dealing with a concussion and knee issues. Special teams captain Matt Slater (hamstring) and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) also will sit.

Valentine was the only one of the four players to participate in a practice this week, appearing in a limited basis Thursday.

In addition, safety Devin McCourty (groin), tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and defensive back Nate Ebner (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

GIANTS: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is doing a little more at practice and apparently getting closer to playing Monday night against Detroit.

Coach Ben McAdoo said Beckham responded well Thursday to his first practice in more than three weeks but was still listed as limited for the workout.

RAIDERS: Running back Marshawn Lynch was fined $12,154 by the league for using an obscene gesture on both hands Sunday in the fourth quarter of a 26-16 victory at Tennessee.

Lynch, who was retired last season, ran for 76 yards on 18 carries and caught a 16-yard pass.

• Oakland signed offensive lineman Donald Penn to a $21 million, two-year extension, ensuring the Pro Bowl left tackle will remain with the team through the 2019 season.

CARDINALS: Injuries forced the team to have new starters John Wetzel and Alex Boone on the left side of the offensive line Sunday at Indianapolis.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries is out an estimated one to two weeks with a sprained knee and Coach Bruce Arians said starting left tackle Mike Iupati won’t play because of a triceps injury. The team also will be without wide receiver John Brown due to a lingering quadriceps issue.

SEAHAWKS: Cornerback Richard Sherman is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against San Francisco with a hamstring strain.

Coach Pete Carroll said Sherman would be a game-time decision but sounded optimistic that Sherman would be able to play.

JETS: New York ruled out starting tight end Eric Tomlinson for its game against Oakland.

Tomlinson injured his left elbow while making the second of two catches in the season-opening loss at Buffalo last Sunday. Rookie Jordan Leggett (knee) is also out, leaving New York with only Will Tye and Neal Sterling as healthy tight ends on the roster.

THE PLAYERS’ union honored Colin Kaepernick for his charitable contributions.

Kaepernick has been outspoken on issues of racial and social justice. The free-agent quarterback became a polarizing figure among fans for his decision to sit, then kneel, during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality.

VIKINGS: Quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to play at Pittsburgh despite a knee injury that limited him all week in practice.

Coach Mike Zimmer said he anticipates that Bradford will play Sunday. Bradford was listed as questionable on the injury report.

COWBOYS: Cornerback Orlando Scandrick was ruled out of Sunday’s game at Denver with a broken left hand.

The Cowboys have said they don’t think Scandrick will miss much time after getting injured in the season-opening win over the New York Giants. It’s more a question of how the hand will be protected when he plays. Scandrick could return next weekend against Arizona.

