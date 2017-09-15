As a resident of Portland and an avid (if middling) golfer, I was both amused and outraged by the Sept. 13 letter from a Kennebunk resident, Ben Longworth, in which he suggests Riverside Municipal Golf Course as a possible location for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Riverside is a local treasure and is beautifully managed and maintained by the city of Portland: Ryan Scott, Gene Pierotti, Brian Guerrette and Abby Spector, along with their dedicated grounds and pro shop team. It is exactly the kind of amenity that makes Portland so attractive to all of us who live here or want to live here.

Amazon in Maine, maybe – at Riverside, over my cold, dead body.

John Scarcelli

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.