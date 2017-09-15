I am a small-business owner in my 60s, married to a retired Navy physician. I live in a nice house. I chair my municipal political committee. My hobby is knitting.

I am also an alcoholic/addict who was unemployable and lived in someone’s basement for a year. My life changed in 1986 because I qualified for Medicaid and treatment centers were available.

Related Headlines

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The government invested six months of Medicaid and food stamp funds in me, and in the ensuing years I’ve paid more in taxes than I ever imagined. Moving 4 miles away to New Hampshire would mean a substantial savings in state income taxes, but I choose to stay in Maine.

Mine is not a unique experience. We need to view Medicaid expansion as an investment, not a handout. Vote “yes” on statewide Question 2 to give 70,000 more Mainers the opportunity that I had to recover from a disease and become an asset to their community.

Kathleen Marra

Kittery Point

Read or Post Comments