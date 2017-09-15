A Lewiston man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Portland to 15 years in prison on interstate robbery and gun charges.

Victor Lara Jr., 33, of Lewiston was convicted during a jury trial in September 2016 for a break-in and robbery in Minot in 2014.

Lara broked into the home and used a crowbar to “repeatedly” assault the occupants of a home on Garfield Road in August 2014, to steal drugs and money, a U.S. Department of Justice statement said.

Lara committed the crime with two other men – who were armed with handguns – and Lara encouraged them to shoot, although no one was shot.

According to court documents and testimony, the three men forced their way into the home, detained two people inside with zip ties and Lara assaulted two people with a crowbar. One victim escaped and called 911. When state troopers arrived, they found drugs and weapons in the home.

