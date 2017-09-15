Some Maine shellfish are being recalled from the market because of concerns they may be tainted with a potentially deadly marine neurotoxin.

On Friday, the Department of Marine Resources issued a recall of mussels harvested near Mount Desert Island between Sept. 10-14. Five Maine shellfish dealers are being asked to recall product.

Related Headlines Algae bloom forces suspension of shellfishing in parts of Down East Maine

The recall comes a day after the department’s public health agency closed part of the Down East coast to shellfish harvesting after detecting elevated levels of domoic acid, a toxin produced by a large bloom of Pseudo-nitzschia phytoplankton. Shellfish like mussels, clams and oysters eat phytoplankton and store toxin in their flesh. Domoic acid can cause Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning that can cause illness, brain damage and memory loss. Shellfish samples collected in Frenchman’s Bay, between Bar Harbor and Gouldsboro, had levels of domoic acid higher than the safety threshold of 20 parts per million, according to the department.

This is the second year in a row Maine has had to issue a recall because of a biotoxin scare. Last year 5 tons of shellfish were recalled. Some product got as far as Missouri before being returned.

The shellfish dealers who were notified of the mussel recall and are contacting their customers are: Atlantic Shellfish in Jonesport; Eastern Maine Mussels in Hancock; Moosabec Mussels Inc. in Jonesport; Pemaquid Oyster Co. in Waldoboro; and Steward GEM LLC in Bar Harbor.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.