A Standish man was arrested after he crashed his car, ran into the woods and tossed a handgun he was banned from carrying, according to police.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Standish Thursday evening after Brandan Bushey, 21, hit another car from behind at the intersection of Route 25 and Manchester Road. When rescue personnel arrived, Bushey ran into the woods, police said.

A deputy and his K9 Vegas followed Bushey’s path into the woods and found a handgun that had been hidden, but did not find Bushey, police said. It was later determined Bushey had been picked up by another vehicle.

When he was located by police and arrested, Bushey confessed to being the driver of the car involved in the crash and said he tossed the handgun.

Bushey was charged with violating a protective order that bans him from possessing firearms.

Police said Bushey’s car was significantly damaged in the crash. The car he hit had minor damage.

