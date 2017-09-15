GAME OF THE WEEK

Patriots (0-1) at Saints (0-1), 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

In their careers, Saints QB Drew Brees and Tom Brady have combined for 128,251 yards and 922 touchdowns. Associated Press/Elaine Thompson Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Outlook: Sure, both teams lost their openers. So what? You like lots of points? You dig bombs-away offense? We present two Canton-bound QBs, Drew Brees and Tom Brady, who together have passed for 128,251 career yards and 922 TDs. Cornerbacks in this game will be dizzy by halftime. Brady was lousy by his standards last week, but Saints fans better be sending up prayers for their god-awful pass defense as the Pats strike back.

Spread: Patriots -6

Prediction: Patriots 41-27

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Packers (1-0) at Falcons (1-0), 8:30 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

Outlook: The upset bird bellows for this prime-time rematch of last year’s NFC championship game as Atlanta christens its new stadium. The Falcons won that one 44-21 to reach the Super Bowl, but the Packers’ secondary was pockmarked by injuries. This one’s healthier and better.

Spread: Falcons -3

Prediction: Packers, 31-28

OTHER GAMES

• At Chargers (0-1, -3) over Dolphins (0-0), 27-24: Thanks to Hurricane Irma, this is the latest Game 1 on the calendar that Miami will have played since 1977 and will be a step slow as it works through the rust and catch up to real-season pace.

• At Ravens (1-0, -8) over Browns (0-1), 23-16: Baltimore defense pitched a shutout last week and will be tough on rookie QB DeShone Kizer.

• At Panthers (1-0, -71/2) over Bills (1-0), 24-17: Like Buffalo to cover as new coach Sean McDermott faces ex’s for first time.

• Cardinals (0-1, -71/2) over At Colts (0-1), 30-13: Cardinals lost star RB David Johnson but Andrew Luck-less Colts still no match.

• Titans (0-1, -1) over At Jaguars (1-0), 19-13: Jags’ D impressed last week but it’s time for Blake Bortles to be Blake Bortles again.

• At Chiefs (1-0, -51/2) over Eagles (1-0), 24-20: Andy Reid beats team he coached 14 years, but Eagles stay close with LT Jason Peters back.

• At Steelers (1-0, -51/2) over Vikings (1-0), 23-20: A game of the Week candidate swings on venue, but play it closer than the betting line.

• At Buccaneers (0-0, -7) over Bears (0-1), 20-17: Upset! Tampa Bay will be rusty in an Irma-delayed opener, and Mike Glennon knows the Bucs’ D.

• At Raiders (1-0, -131/2) over Jets (0-1), 34-6: Marshawn Lynch goes all Beast Mode against a bad team with a bad run defense.

• At Broncos (1-0, +2) over Cowboys (1-0), 24-23: Upset. On a hunch, Broncos big D at home will rise to test of potent Dallas offense.

• At Rams (1-0, -3) over Washington (0-1), 24-20: Upset shot, but Rams expect star DT Aaron Donald back, and Sean McVay knows Kirk Cousins’ game.

• At Seahawks (0-1, -14) over 49ers, 28-10: ‘Hawks’ lousy O-line is a problem they’ll overcome vs. the Niners, who’ve lost five straight at Seattle.

•Monday, at Giants (0-1, -3) over Lions (1-0), 21-19: Odell Beckham (ankle) is iffy again. Still like the Giants in a Monday night home opener, but hedge with Lions-plus-points.

Season: 8-7 overall, 8-7 vs. spread

– By Greg Cote, Miami Herald

