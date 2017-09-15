United Way of Greater Portland’s second annual United We CAN food sculpture contest turned philanthropy into art Friday afternoon in Monument Square. Over a dozen corporate teams competed in the lighthearted event. Teams were allowed to use props as long as at least 50 percent of their sculpture was comprised of donated items.

Monument Sq is bustling as our friends @unitedwaygp kicks off their yearly food drive/campaign! Love our bird's-eye view! pic.twitter.com/hQypE9FV5x — Portland Library ME (@PortPublicLibME) September 15, 2017

Last year’s effort brought in enough food for nearly 16,000 meals, United Way said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.