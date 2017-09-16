YARMOUTH — Junior forward Eric LaBrie scored three goals and added an assist as Yarmouth shut out Greely 5-0 in a Class B South boys’ soccer match Saturday.

LaBrie opened the scoring nine minutes into the game on a rebound. Senior forward Tahj Garvey took a shot from the right side that was blocked by a Greely defender, but LaBrie pounced on the loose ball in front of the net.

“(LaBrie) has to be one of the top two or three strikers we’ve had here in 20 years. He’s just a finisher,” said Yarmouth Coach Mike Hagerty.

The Clippers (5-0) broke the game open with four goals in the second half, starting when LaBrie assisted on a goal by Jack Jones with 25:39 remaining.

LaBrie extended the lead to 3-0 about nine minutes later on a great individual play. LaBrie deked Greely keeper Brandon George and found the back of the net through a web of Greely defenders.

“The third goal is the most important goal. (Greely) definitely knew they probably could not come back from that,” said LaBrie.

LaBrie made it 4-0 only two minutes later when he slipped past the defense and went one-on-one with George.

“It’s like playing against a basketball team that just presses you – they don’t let up on you,” said Greely Coach Mike Andreasen.

George played well for Greely (2-3), especially in the first half when the Rangers could have easily faced a multiple-goal deficit. George made five first-half saves and seven overall, including several spectacular ones.

“We unfortunately did not keep the same pace in the second half (as the first half), because I felt pretty good at halftime. We were down 1-0 but we had some good chances,” said Andreasen.

Yarmouth, though, had a clear edge in the first half. Great saves by George, good defensive plays and shots that narrowly missed the net kept Greely close.

“I thought our kids really did a nice job after what was a frustrating first half, for a lot of different reasons, (to) come out in the second half and really just (play) faster and cleaner,” said Hagerty.

Jones added his second goal of the game with 12:17 remaining.

“That was Jack’s first start of the year – he gets two goals and responds really well,” said Hagerty.

It was the second meeting between the two rivals in just 11 days. In their previous encounter, Yarmouth scored five unanswered goals in the second half to rally for a 5-3 win.

Greely hopes to get a third crack at the Clippers in the postseason but is glad it won’t face the three-time defending state champions until at least late October.

“It will be nice to get away from Yarmouth. If we get (to play them in the playoffs), we’ll work on the things we need to do to compete with them and we’ll see what we can do,” said Andreasen.

“(Greely) is going to be a tough playoff (team), as they always are. I would prefer not to play them,” said Hagerty.

