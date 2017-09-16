Deering High School in Portland got some unique praise this week when its building was named one of Architectural Digest’s most beautiful high schools in the country.

The magazine selected one school from each state for the honor. The current Deering High was built in 1922 after a fire destroyed the previous building in 1921.

The list features several famous high schools from across the United States, including Little Rock Central High, which President Dwight Eisenhower had to forcibly integrate in 1957.

Fans of 1990s television will recognize the magazine’s choice for most beautiful school in California. Torrance High School served as West Beverly High on Beverly Hills, 90210 and as Sunnydale High on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The choice for Minnesota, Hibbing High School in the state’s northern Iron Range, is the alma mater of songwriting legend Bob Dylan.

You can view the full list of Architectural Digest’s most beautiful high schools here.

